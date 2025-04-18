Keanu Reeves to rock the Coachella stage

Keanu Reeves just received an invite to play the bass for Soft Play at Coachella on Sunday, April 20.

The duo, formerly known as Slaves, consisting of Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent - penned the song John Wick.

This was about Reeves’ infamous, audience favourite, titular character from the action-thriller franchise and the masterminds behind the song have now invited the star himself to perform the 2024 song, from their album, Heavy Jelly.

“Keanu we f****** love you mate, we wrote a song about John Wick, from the perspective of John Wick,” the mentioned via their official Instagram account.

Soft play further mentioned, “We’d love for you to hear it and it would be a dream come true if you would come and play bass on it with us at Coachella. Much love. Isaac (age 33) and Laurie (age 32) xx.”

This comes amid Keanu Reeves being set to reprise his role as the notorious hitman, John Wick, in the fifth installment of the franchise, with Lionsgate confirming the news earlier this month.