Hate against Meghan Markle is taking its toll on worried Prince Harry

Hate against Meghan Markle is starting to take its toll on worried Prince Harry

With hate against his wife, Meghan Markle increasing, it appears Prince Harry is taking the brunt of it all.

The revelation has been brought to light by an inside source that recently sat with the Daily Mail.

According to this insider, the ever-changing levels of hate imposed on Meghan is making him feel “horrible.”

According to an insider, “It's horrible for him to know that people don't like his wife.”

For those unversed, the negative press against the Duchess of Sussex has only gotten worse since she and her husband moved to the other side of the pond with little Archie in toe.

Since then the duo have set up roots, added Princess Lilibet into the mix and started a number of ventures.

From their Oprah interview, to the Netflix deal, as well as Spotify, their charity Archewell and also Lemonda and Meghan’s brand As Ever.

All in all, Prince Harry “adores” his wife, “and doesn't think she deserves any of the backlash or criticism that has been thrown at her over the past few years.”

So much so that the same insider also admitted, “He's told us that the more people hate her, the more he's going to stand by her.”

Because “he's vowed to always protect the mother of his kids.”

In regards to protection, the Duke is also appealing in a UK court for the reinstatement of his taxpayer-funded security, which will allow the family-of-four to visit the UK more often.

Just last week the Prince also broke his silence on the entire issue with security and the dangers this decision imposes on his young family.

According to the Telegraph the Duke was quoted saying his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad.”