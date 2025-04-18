Blake Lively faces fresh backlash after major milestone

Blake Lively has received criticism after marking a huge milestone in her career.

As the Gossip Girl alum was included in the TIME 100 list of the Most Influential People of 2025, many think her involvement is “embarrassing and disgusting.

Placed in the Titans section among Serena Williams, Mark Zuckerberg and more, Lively expressed her gratitude on Instagram.

Sharing the screenshot, the It Ends With Us star wrote, “It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025.”

However, Lively’s achievement did not make everyone happy as users slammed her on X (Formerly Twitter).

One user stated, “You pretty screwed yourself @TIME adding Blake Lively for something she did in 2019 to save face from having her wedding at a plantation! It is clear to everyone to get on these list you just have to pay a price! @TIME you have NO credibility!”

While another added, “This is the most egregious PR stunt Blake Lively has ever done.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid the ongoing legal fight of Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.