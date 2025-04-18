Taylor Swift ‘close to signing’ major acting role

Taylor Swift is almost set to portray the role of legendary Whitney Houston.

In the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard, Daily Mail reports that the deal between the Blank Space crooner and Warner Bros is “almost done.”

It was also reported that the mega star, who would be portraying the late Houston in the movie, is “close to signing” on to the project after detailed discussions.

The talks have included all aspects of the project that includes Swift writing music for the film, the merchandise it will sell and the actor who will play her love interest.

This comes amid rumors that have been spreading that the Lover crooner would be taking on the lead role of Rachel Marron as soon as news came around that the remake would be directed by Sam Wrench, the master mind behind the blockbuster Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Additionally, Jonathan Abrams, who was the screenwriter on Clint Eastwood's courtroom drama Juror #2, would be serving as the writer.

The Bodyguard, in 1992, gave the world the best-selling soundtrack album of all time, which also included the iconic song by Whitney Houston, I Will Always Love You.