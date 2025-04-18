Prince Andrew breaks cover after shocking claims by accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew has made his first appearance after his accuser Virginia Giuffre broke her cover.

On Friday, the Duke of York was spotted leaving Windsor Castle after attending a memorial service for his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philips, the Duke of Edinburgh, father of King Charles, Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

DailyMail reported that Andrew looked “sombre” as left the estate in the afternoon.

Donning a black suit and tie for the memorial, Andrew was captured driving his car while going back.

While it remains unclear who else attended the memorial, this marks the Prince of York’s first appearance following his accuser Virginia Giuffre made headlines due to a bus crash.

For those unaware, Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in 2021, accusing him of “sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, Virginia recently revealed that she had an accident and went into renal failure with only a few days to live. Later, her informant updated on her recovery and she was reportedly discharged from the hospital, even being spotted by the outlet in a food store.

Notably, her version of the accident has sparked rumours of being “fake,” with local police describing the crash as “minor with no injuries.”

Additionally, the former flame of Prince Andrew, Lady Victoria Hervey, also slammed Virginia for using her condition to avoid legal consequences.