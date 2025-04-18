Katy Perry faces backlash over doll launch post space flight: Report

Katy Perry is under fire after releasing a limited-edition doll just days after her controversial Blue Origin space flight.

The 40-year-old pop star unveiled the "Perry Playland" figure on Instagram Thursday, offering it for $175 to her 204 million followers, but the move has sparked widespread criticism.

In regards to this, Perry wrote, "These Perry Playland dolls have been waiting to PLAY and now is their time to rise and shine!" while encouraging fans to buy one of only 1,000 available dolls from her website.

Moreover, the figure, modeled after Perry’s Las Vegas Play residency look, features a pink and white striped PVC mini dress, knee-high white go-go boots, and a high ponytail.

Additionally, Perry shared photos of the doll in a miniature recreation of her concert set, complete with prop backup dancers.

However, fans quickly slammed the launch as "tone deaf," especially given the backlash surrounding her recent 11-minute trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

Many criticized the doll’s quality, with some saying it resembled "Dollar Tree" merchandise, while others condemned the high price tag.

In this regard, one fan commented, "Girl, why are we price gouging fans in this economy?" while others bluntly added, "Doesn’t even look like her," and "No one buying dat spacegirl."

Furthermore, Perry’s spaceflight, which she took alongside Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, media personality Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and others, has also been criticized as an extravagant "joyride for the super-rich" and labeled "wasteful" and "embarrassing" by many online users.

Despite the backlash, Perry described the trip as "life-changing," saying it connected her deeply to "love and belonging" and emphasized that the mission was about "making space for future women," as per Daily Mail.