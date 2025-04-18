Hailey Bieber reaction revealed after Justin Bieber's video goes viral

Hailey Bieber is taking the latest viral moment involving her husband in stride.

The 28-year-old model appeared unfazed after a video surfaced showing Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red on the cheek during a recent outing.

The clip, which quickly spread across social media, captured Justin enjoying himself in a VIP booth as Sexyy Red approached him.

After greeting her with a hug, Justin leaned in for a friendly kiss on her cheek while both smiled widely, seemingly unconcerned by the attention from nearby cameras.

While some fans flooded the comment section with speculation about the couple's relationship, questioning whether Justin appeared "happier" with the rapper than with Hailey, others defended the interaction as purely platonic.

In regards to this, one user wrote, "The kiss and side hug was definitely a friendly one... y'all are reaching," accompanied by laughing and eye-roll emojis.

Moreover, Hailey swiftly responded to the chatter with a simple but telling comment: three heart-eyes emojis under Justin’s post, signaling she was not bothered by the encounter.

Additionally, the Biebers, who married in 2018, are no strangers to public scrutiny regarding their relationship.

Hailey’s quick, understated social media response follows a pattern of letting her online gestures speak louder than words, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red made a bold fashion statement during the night out, wearing a white bralette, cheeky shorts, red leopard-print robe with "BO$$ES" embroidered across the back, and accessorizing with a fuzzy hat, fishnets, and designer shades.

Furthermore, Justin kept it casual in a beige fur coat layered over a New York Knicks T-shirt and neon yellow beanie.

It is worth mentioning that the viral moment came shortly after Justin’s team publicly denied rumors of financial trouble.

On Wednesday, they released a statement slamming a report by The Hollywood Reporter that claimed Bieber was millions of dollars in debt after canceling his Justice World Tour due to health issues.