'Friends' alum David Shwimmer shares emotional message

April 18, 2025

David Shwimmer has shared an emotional note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Friends alum shared a sweet photo with Elizabeth.

David, who met Elizabeth as part of the project Borrowed Spotlight, wrote in the caption, “This is Elizabeth Wilf, who I had the great pleasure of meeting recently.”

“She exudes warmth, gratitude, intelligence and good humor, and is relentlessly focused on the future.”

“She was born in Lvov, Poland —today Lviv, Ukraine, in 1932. In order to escape death at the hands of the Nazis, she and her family hid in attics, barns and more. Her father was forced to hide under a barn for two years, which led to kidney disease that he later died from when he finally arrived in America,” he added further.

David shared, “Yet Elizabeth harbors no resentment. ‘My grandchildren are my revenge,’ she told me. The time we live in demands we be outspoken about our Jewish identity and to remember, and share, our history of resilience.”

“And so it was a great honor to participate in the @borrowedspotlight project, which highlights and amplifies the stories of Holocaust survivors like Elizabeth,” David Shwimmer concluded.

