Noah, Tish Cyrus take initiate to put aside family rift

Tish and Noah Cyrus just found a way to grow closer.

The two had been rumoured to be growing apart because of them feuding over Tish’s marriage to Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Appearing on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, usually hosted by Noah’s sister, Brandi and her mom, Tish revealed, "Noah moved this year.

"That's been so good for us. Being able to go on our walks and we found our new favorite ice cream truck,” the American producer added.

She was also all-praises for Noah’s fiancé, Pinkus, to whom her daughter got engaged in 2023.

The 25-year-old sister to Miley Cyrus noted, "It's really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close.

"I love that so much because my past boyfriends my mom has not been close with,” she noted and then added with a laugh: "Now I'm with a nice little German man."

"He is a man. Honestly, it's one of the things that I love about him,” Tish confessed of her future son-in-law.

"I love him so much and honestly... he is a man. He's so respectful and driven and sweet. Honestly I think he is perfect,” the mom further mentioned, stating, “He is so awesome and I could not be happier that you are with him."

Noah Cyrus nodded in agreement and said, "Me too."