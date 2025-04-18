 
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's kids see Timothee Chalamet as father figure? Source reveals

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's kids Stormi and Aire are adjusting to having Timothee Chalamet around

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s two kids, Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, are now used to having Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet around, but will they ever see him as a father figure?

A source has claimed that Stormi, who’s known to be a daddy’s girl, and he brother Aire, aren’t likely to ever see the Dune star as “dad.”

The insider told Daily Mail, "Stormi is a huge daddy's girl, so Timothée will most likely always be nothing more than 'mom's boyfriend' even if she marries him.”

The mole added, "As much as Kylie wants them to be open to looking at Timothée as a father figure, it is unlikely that this will ever happen. The kids like Timothée – but they will never look at him as 'dad.'"

The Wonka star accompanied Kylie, her sister Kendall, and the kids to Coachella the day Travis was set to headline. However, he avoided going backstage with the Khy founder when she took her kids to meet Travis.

“Travis didn't see Timothée at all, but [Travis] would not have cared if he did. He would never avoid him. In fact, it was the other way around. Kylie took the kids, Kendall, and bodyguards to Travis's backstage area so he could see Stormi. But Timothée didn't go. He wouldn't over concerns it would be awkward and weird," revealed the mole.

The tipster also noted that “Travis spends a lot of time with his kids” and “They are obsessed with their daddy.”

“Travis doesn't see Timothée as a threat whatsoever,” they claimed. 

