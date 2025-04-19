 
Lily Collins sends fans into a frenzy after recent denim look

Lily Collins stuns in double denim for a new Calvin Klein shoot by sharing a glimpse of her toned midriff

Lifestyle News Desk
April 19, 2025

Lily Collins set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram post on Friday, flaunting a sleek double denim ensemble for a new Calvin Klein photoshoot. 

The 36-year-old actress appeared in style in an oversized denim jacket paired with matching jeans, showcasing her toned midriff with a simple white vest.

The Emily in Paris star posed with her brunette hair styled into a carefree. 

Her post also featured a surprise, a cute pooch who joined her on set. 

While sharing the snaps, Lily wrote, "Full denim kind of day with @calvinklein. Featuring a special guest."


In addition to her modeling work, Lily recently made headlines with her personal life, including a night out at a Los Angeles Lakers game with husband Charlie McDowell, as per Daily Mail

Furthermore, the couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Tove, via surrogate in January, were all smiles as they enjoyed their date night.

