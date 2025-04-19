Diddy demands Cassie Ventura turn over memoir amid explosive legal battle

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team is demanding that his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, hand over documents related to a memoir she allegedly wrote about the disgraced music mogul.

According to court filings earlier this month, Diddy's lawyers are seeking any drafts, journals, or other writings that could reveal a version of events different from Ventura's official allegations, which accuse him of years of rape and abuse.

As per Daily Mail, Ventura's legal team is pushing back, calling the defense’s subpoena, served on March 19, an "impermissible fishing expedition" aimed at undermining her credibility ahead of trial.

Moreover, prosecutors agreed, criticizing the request for Ventura’s memoir and 10 months of her bank statements as an improper tactic to question her financial motives.

Meanwhile, prosecutors revealed that "physical evidence" seized from Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes, including narcotics, firearms, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly used during so-called "Freak Off" sex parties, could be presented to jurors.

Additionally, victims have claimed Diddy would use entire bottles of baby oil within minutes during sexual encounters, a detail likely to play a dramatic role in court.

As per the publication's claims, the trial is set to begin May 12, with jury selection starting the week prior.

Furthermore, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

It is worth mentioning that a court hearing scheduled for Friday will address several pretrial disputes, including whether Ventura’s memoir and other sensitive materials can be used as evidence.