Carey Mulligan roasts husband for not helping her with singing

Carey Mulligan had to play a folk singer-songwriter in The Ballad of Wallis Island, and her musician husband Marcus Mumford was surprisingly no help in her preparation.

In the film, Mulligan plays retired musician Nell Mortimer, while Tom Basden plays Mortimer’s music partner Herb McGwyer.

The Great Gatsby star's husband is the frontman of Mumford & Sons, but “He was useless," Mulligan quipped.

However, there was something that she learned from his performances.

"One thing that I took away from being married to him for a long time [is that] I am often watching him start playing with someone," the Maestro actress explained.

"They'll be at a festival and he'll sit down, and they'll play and sing a song together. Watching the way that people who sing together, people who are professional singers or in bands, there's almost zero consciousness of how they're doing it,” she said.

"They just open their mouths and the sound comes out," she continued. "Their body doesn't even shift. They don't sit up; they don't adjust themselves or anything. That was the only thing, watching Marcus over the years sing with people backstage. I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"

Carey Mulligan and Marcu Mumford got married in 2012.