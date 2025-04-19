Jack Black makes history with ‘A Minecraft Movie’ music

Jack Black just made history in music!

His viral Steve’s Lava Chicken from A Minecraft Movie, in which he also stars, has become the shorted song to enter the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

Reacting to his success, Jack Black officially spoke to Official Charts and said:

“I just heard that Steve’s Lava Chicken has cracked the UK Top 40. I want to send big love to all the Minecraft fans for getting us up there – it’s insane! Love you!”

With the total time of 34 seconds the song currently ranks number 21 on the list and surpassed the previous record of the shortest song held by Jonny Trunk And Wisbey’s The Ladies’ Bras, a 37-second-long song which ranked 27 back in 2007.

Steve’s Lava Chicken also eared the Tenacious D star a solo career best and one-ups his previous song that ranked 27 on the Singles Chart peak, The Super Mario Bros. soundtrack Peaches.

Alongside his Tenacious D partner, Kyle Gass, Black has other tracks too that made it to the UK charts, that are: 2002’s Wonderboy (34), 2006's track POD (24) and 2012's cult favourite Tribute (84).