Mariah Carey wore her wedding dress in 'We Belong Together' music video for THIS

Mariah Carey has finally revealed the reason behind wearing her wedding dress for the We Belong Together music video.

On the latest episode of Vevo’s Footnotes, the 56-year-old singer-songwriter and record producer opened up about the storytelling and creation behind the song and its inclusion in The Emancipation of Mimi after 20 years.

It was the first time Carey was doing something as a part two to the love triangle she introduced in the music video for It’s Like That.

She said, “I was excited to be able to tell a story that spanned over two music videos. It was the first time I ever did that, and I knew we’d be able to bring them together despite the songs being sonically different.”

“I also really loved the fashion choices, going from wearing a black two piece to wearing a wedding dress by Vera Wang,” the Obsessed crooner mentioned.

“Since I was going to do a scene with a wedding dress, rather than spend tons of money on a new dress, we just used the one I had lying around!” she quipped about her decision.

For the unversed, the wedding dress in a video is from Carey’s wedding to ex-Tommy Mottola, which took place in 1993.

It is pertinent to mention that the gown was inspired by Princess Diana’s bridal dress, which she donned for her wedding to King Charles III in 1981.