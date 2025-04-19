 
Geo News

Mariah Carey wore her wedding dress in 'We Belong Together' music video for THIS

Mariah Carey's decision to wear her wedding gown in 'We Belong Together' music video comes to light

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Mariah Carey wore her wedding dress in We Belong Together music video for THIS
Mariah Carey wore her wedding dress in 'We Belong Together' music video for THIS 

Mariah Carey has finally revealed the reason behind wearing her wedding dress for the We Belong Together music video.

On the latest episode of Vevo’s Footnotes, the 56-year-old singer-songwriter and record producer opened up about the storytelling and creation behind the song and its inclusion in The Emancipation of Mimi after 20 years.

It was the first time Carey was doing something as a part two to the love triangle she introduced in the music video for It’s Like That.

She said, “I was excited to be able to tell a story that spanned over two music videos. It was the first time I ever did that, and I knew we’d be able to bring them together despite the songs being sonically different.”

“I also really loved the fashion choices, going from wearing a black two piece to wearing a wedding dress by Vera Wang,” the Obsessed crooner mentioned.

“Since I was going to do a scene with a wedding dress, rather than spend tons of money on a new dress, we just used the one I had lying around!” she quipped about her decision.

For the unversed, the wedding dress in a video is from Carey’s wedding to ex-Tommy Mottola, which took place in 1993.

It is pertinent to mention that the gown was inspired by Princess Diana’s bridal dress, which she donned for her wedding to King Charles III in 1981.

Demi Moore gets honest about losing Oscars to Mickey Madison
Demi Moore gets honest about losing Oscars to Mickey Madison
Jack Black makes history with ‘A Minecraft Movie' music
Jack Black makes history with ‘A Minecraft Movie' music
Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan, others surpassed by new sensation
Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan, others surpassed by new sensation
'Friends' alum David Shwimmer shares emotional message
'Friends' alum David Shwimmer shares emotional message
Carey Mulligan roasts husband for not helping her with singing
Carey Mulligan roasts husband for not helping her with singing
Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery
Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery
Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US
Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives new blow as judge denies key request
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives new blow as judge denies key request