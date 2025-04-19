Prince Harry to join Hollywood stars for major appearance

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is set to make a major appearance later this year.

As reported by DailyMail, Harry will be joining Hollywood stars at the annual Living Legends of Aviation awards.

Joining Morgan Freeman, John Travolta and multiple NASA astronauts, the youngest son of King Charles will celebrate the firefighters who helped fight the Los Angeles wildfires.

Additionally, the prestigious award ceremony scheduled for April 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will be hosted by John. However, Harry, Morgan and other members will honour aerial teams behind firefighting in Los Angeles.

Notably, the ceremony will celebrate those who contributed to aviation and aerospace and is in its 22nd year.

The outlet quoted the statement by organizers that read, “This memorable segment will pay special tribute to all the men and women who were involved in the aerial operations as they flew hundreds of missions in unforgiving conditions to protect and save people and property.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Prince Harry returned to the UK earlier due to his ongoing court case.