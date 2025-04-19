Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite in first sighting since welcoming baby

Machine Gun Kelly and ex-fiancee Megan Fox were seen together for the first time after the birth of their baby while running errands.

The actress and the rocker, who reportedly separated back in November, welcomed their baby girl in March.

The pair, who allegedly split after the Transformers star discovered him talking to other women, as per sources Fox do not look forward to rekindling their romance with Kelly.

However, the newly minted parents seem to have agreed to co-parent their newborn, as per the Daily Mail.

According to the pictures shared by the outlet, Kelly was seen carrying groceries from a store while Fox was spotted waiting in a Rolls-Royce in Calabasas.

This news came after MGK made his first unannounced public appearance at Coachella on Friday after welcoming his second daughter.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is also the father to 16-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

On the other hand, Fox is also mom to three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin.