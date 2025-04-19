Carrie Underwood jokes about onstage wardrobe malfunction

Carrie Underwood is addressing her recent onstage wardrobe malfunction.

The country star, 42, took to Instagram the very next day with pictures from the second last show, reflecting on it as an "epic" night in the caption.

"Last night was epic…wardrobe malfunctions and all," Underwood joked with a laughing emoji.

The singer didn't stop there and elaborated a bit more on the nature of the wardrobe mishap.

"Nothing like being stuck out on stage with your booty on display! That’s what makes a live show fun…the unpredictability," she added.

"One thing I CAN always predict, though, is how awesome the crowd is going to be! Thanks for bringing it, #Vegas! Let’s do it one final time tonight!"

Underwood concluded her Los Angeles residency Reflection on April 12 after it had been running for three years since December 2021.

On her last show, the eight-time Grammy winner reflected on her residency journey, telling fans she was "extremely blessed to be able to be on this stage."

“There are so many turns of events I know in my life, and I’m sure in these guys’ lives, that only God could have opened those doors and got me to the next place," Underwood said.

"It’s been really incredible to be on that rollercoaster ride, and definitely recognize that it's all Him and just all blessings," the mom of two added. “It has been an absolute honor to get to be on this stage. From all of us, we are so blessed. I’m gonna be reflecting on all that we’ve done here with you guys."

"We always like to bring big production values to our show, but Reflection really allowed us to take that to a new level," the country icon shared.

"We have some amazing set pieces that we could never pack onto trucks and move from city to city every night, and it’s been really fun adding more elements like the aerialists and dancers, which we don’t usually have in the show."