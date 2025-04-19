Brooklyn Beckham reveals why he couldn't mom Victoria's birthday

Brooklyn Beckham recently addressed why he and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham did not attend his mom's 51st birthday.

Brooklyn, the son and firstborn of retired footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, was not only not in attendance at the family's Thursday gathering, he also did not commemorate his mother's 51st birthday online.

As fans raised concerns, the former model and aspiring photographer, 26, then addressed his absence indirectly in a now-deleted Instagram post by dropping several photos of him and his wife from their time at Coachella.

"Made amazing memories this year x," he captioned the post with a heart emoji. While the post is no longer available—possibly due to online backlash—critics still flooded his other posts with their two cents.

"What is happening? Your wifey doesn’t allow you to say happy bday to your num?" one user commented under their third wedding anniversary post he shared on April 10.

"What kind of a son would always find a reason to hate his own fam while worshiping his wife’s family? Time to unfollow," a second user said.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "Shame on you for not posting happy birthday to your mom, you would be nothing without your parents. Stop going through other people's minds."

Another commented, "Almost as beautiful as your mother. You know, the person whom, without, you’d still be washing dishes in a pub somewhere without hot sauce."

Brooklyn's deleted post about Coachella came an hour after Victoria uploaded photos from her lavish birthday celebration with the rest of the family, per Hello! Magazine.

"Thank you for making my birthday so special. My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx," she concluded, tagging her husband David afterwards.

The celebrations seemingly took place in Miami, Florida, where the family enjoyed basking in the sunlight on a yacht.

One of the photos showed Victoria posing with her birthday cake on the yacht while another saw the other four Beckhams taking in the Miami sunset.

The former Spice Girl also received birthday tributes from all four of her ex-bandmates as well as members of her extended family.

David, Romeo, Cruz Beckham, and his girlfriend singer Jackie Apostel also posted heartfelt messages and sweet photos to mark the occasion.