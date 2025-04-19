 
Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt confirm romance with PDA packed outing

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt sparked romance rumors in January after the pair were spotted together in Los Angeles

Lifestyle News Desk
April 19, 2025

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt finally confirmed their romance with a rare sighting in New York City.

The former Gossip Girl star and Victoria's Secret model were spotted holding hands and kissing in the city on Friday, April 18.

In the pictures obtained by People magazine, Kelsey wears a classic white T-shirt and jeans paired with a beige bomber jacket and black heels.

Meanwhile, Chace looks dashing in a cozy grey sweater and blue jeans.

This outing comes a few months after The Boys actor revealed that he was single and ready to start dating during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I like to cook, so I do like to cook for girls,” he told Alex in December when asked what he looks for in a partner.

“I’m a homebody, so I really like to focus on [being] very thoughtful. I feel like I’m a thoughtful person,” he added.

Rumors of Chace and Kelsey’s romance sparked after they were photographed in Los Angeles together in January 2025.

