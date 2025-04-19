 
Geo News

Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs previously starred as the Malfoy son-father duo in ‘Harry Potter’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs ‘The White Lotus
Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'

Tom Felton just praised his Harry Potter co-star, Jason Isaacs.

The British actor, who is renowned for the role of Draco Malfoy for J.K. Rowling’s hit fantasy story, applauded Jason Isaacs' role in The White Lotus.

When he sat down for a candid chat with Bustle, the Rise of the Planet of Apes star revealed that he had met with Jason just before the third season of The White Lotus was filmed in Thailand.

"He was great," the 37-year-old actor claimed, adding, "The last time I saw him was a week or two before he went to Thailand to shoot it."

Tom continued, "He was excited, as was I. It was cool to see him in something different. Very un-Malfoy-esque, gorgeous tan and no blond hair."

However, Jason’s character in The White Lotus was compared to that of his Harry Potter portrayal of Lucius Malfoy, noting that both the roles are of fathers who were "under a lot of pressure".

"Yes, it's a muggle version," Tom wittily replied using a Harry Potter reference, adding, "But yeah, I thought he was brilliant."

Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage
Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'
Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason
Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges'
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?