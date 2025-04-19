Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'

Tom Felton just praised his Harry Potter co-star, Jason Isaacs.

The British actor, who is renowned for the role of Draco Malfoy for J.K. Rowling’s hit fantasy story, applauded Jason Isaacs' role in The White Lotus.

When he sat down for a candid chat with Bustle, the Rise of the Planet of Apes star revealed that he had met with Jason just before the third season of The White Lotus was filmed in Thailand.

"He was great," the 37-year-old actor claimed, adding, "The last time I saw him was a week or two before he went to Thailand to shoot it."

Tom continued, "He was excited, as was I. It was cool to see him in something different. Very un-Malfoy-esque, gorgeous tan and no blond hair."

However, Jason’s character in The White Lotus was compared to that of his Harry Potter portrayal of Lucius Malfoy, noting that both the roles are of fathers who were "under a lot of pressure".

"Yes, it's a muggle version," Tom wittily replied using a Harry Potter reference, adding, "But yeah, I thought he was brilliant."