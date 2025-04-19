'X Files' director hints at series reboot collaboration with Gillian Anderson

The Hollywood director, Ryan Coogler, has announced exciting news for fans of X-files.

While promoting his recently released movie, Sinners, on the Last Podcast On The Left podcast, he candidly discussed that the series reboot is ‘immediately next’ in his project.

The Oscar nominee began by saying, “I’fve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it.”

The X-files series aired for a total 11 seasons, with 218 episodes including its original run and a revival.

“Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f****** scary,” Coogler added.

Moreover, he confirmed casting Gillian Anderson, who previously portrayed the role of an FBI detective investigating paranormal cases, for his next project.

“She’s incredible and fingers crossed there.” The 38-year-old filmmaker continued, “We’re going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real ‘X-Files’ fans and maybe find some new ones.”

Before concluding, Ryan Coogler shared Anderson’s response that she “cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing.”