Amanda Seyfried shares honest thoughts about Lindsay Lohan

Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan reunited in 2023 for a 'Mean Girls' themed Walmart ad

Amanda Seyfried is rooting for her Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan and her resurgence in Hollywood.

Lindsay has made a comeback and starred in various romcoms like Our Little Secret, Falling For Christmas, and Irish Wish. She’s also reprised her role in the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday alongside Jaimee Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray.

In a new interview with E! News, the Letters to Juliet star expressed her support for her former costar.

“She has something. She has a charm and a smile. You want to root for her,” Amanda said.

The Mamma Mia! star also recalled it felt to be reunited with her Mean Girls costars Lindsay and Lacey Chabert for a Walmart commercial in 2023.

“We all did a Walmart commercial together which was so crazy and funny. Lindsay and Lacey [Chabert] and I got back to where we left off, in its essence,” she said.

Amanda Seyfried also noted that she’s “very excited” to see Lindsay Lohan return for Freakier Friday, which will be released on 8 August 2025.

Meanwhile, Amanda’s fans can catch her in Lone Bright River.