'Halloweentown II' Daniel Kountz did not feel THIS for his now-wife at their first meeting

Daniel Kountz recently got candid and opened up about how he felt when he first met with his now-wife, Kimberly J. Brown.

While conversing with fans during the Q&A, which was hosted by PEOPLE’S Dory Jackson at 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, the 46-year-old actor was asked if he had a crush on his wife when they were recording the Disney Channel’s hit Halloweentown II in 2001.

Kountz said, “I mean that would be funny, but no, we were consummate professionals. We were, you know, we were colleagues working together and became friends, truth be told."

The Prospectors The Forgiven Film star added, “I am six years older than her, so I was 22 when I did [Halloweentown II] and she was 16 [...]. We were, we were good friends, like, working together and [...] had a good time, but no, nothing, like, nothing headed romantic [...] We didn't reconnect ‘till about nine years ago or so.”

Kountz went on to reveal that the Big Bad Wolf actress approached him on Facebook to talk about a potential collaboration years later.

He quipped, “It was like, hey, I've seen you post some stuff. I was just gonna reach out and say hi. I'm gonna start filming some funny little comedy sketches, and I was just wondering if you wanna be a part of it.”

“And I was like, yeah, cool, OK, well, let's, let's grab some dinner beforehand to catch up,” Kountz stated.

For the unversed, the couple, who first interacted on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, started dating each other after reconnecting in 2016 and got engaged in June 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Kountz and Brown tied the knot on the same day last year, i.e., on April 19, 2024.