Prince Andrew's siblings attended father's memorial service?

Prince Andrew on Friday joined senior members of the royal family to attend a memorial service in honor of his later father, Prince Philip.

The names of the royal family members who attended the service with Andrew are not known.

It's not known whether his brothers, King Charles and Prince Edward, and sister Anne were also present on the occasion.

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, the Duke of York looked sombre as he left the Royal Lodge to attend the service at the Windsor Castle.

Philip who died on April 9 at the age of 99. The Duke of Edwards' funeral took place on 17 April 2021 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew was deprived of his royal patronages and military titles following a lawsuit and subsequent controversy.

He lost honorary military titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

The royal family removed his titles as he faced a US civil action over sexual assault allegations.

A statement issued by the Buckingham Palace at the time said, "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen."

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement issued in January 2022 read.

The statement was issued 8 months before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.