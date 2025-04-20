 
Geo News

Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'

Bowen Yang reveals what the sequel to 'Wicked' might bring

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming Wicked: For Good
Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'

Bowen Yang recently revealed that the song For Good might be more powerful in Wicked’s sequel than the first movie's Defying Gravity.

Conversing with PEOPLE to promote his new romantic comedy, The Wedding Banquet, the 34-year-old American actor and comedian talked about Wicked: For Good, the second part of the 2024 hit film, Wicked, which is based on the famous Broadway show.

Yang quipped, “The same way that everybody expected ‘Defying Gravity’ to be this big moment — but to such a degree that everyone was like, ‘Well, how can it outdo these expectations?’ — and then it did. I feel like it's going to be that same situation with the song ‘For Good.’”

“It's just like, you're going to see it coming and then when it happens, you're going to be like, ‘I can't believe what I'm watching.’ It's going to subvert the already astronomical expectations,” the Saturday Night Live star added.

For the unversed, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz chronicles the tales of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, known as Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda, respectively.

Yang plays the role of Pfanne, a close friend of Glinda and a fellow Shiz University classmate.

It is pertinent to mention that in Wicked, despite their different personalities, Elphaba and Glinda first become roommates and then pals.

Notably, the show stops with the song Defying Gravity as Elphaba becomes wicked by her previous mentor Madam Morrible and decides to take a different path from Glinda.

Loretta Devine spills the beans on her 2 'big fights' with Sheryl Lee Ralph
Loretta Devine spills the beans on her 2 'big fights' with Sheryl Lee Ralph
Kate Middleton likely to make appearance with King on Sunday
Kate Middleton likely to make appearance with King on Sunday
Bianca Censori surpasses Taylor Swift in Instagram followers
Bianca Censori surpasses Taylor Swift in Instagram followers
Amanda Seyfried looks back at her ad with Lindsay Lohan
Amanda Seyfried looks back at her ad with Lindsay Lohan
Thousands watch Megyn Kelly's parody of Meghan Markle show video
Thousands watch Megyn Kelly's parody of Meghan Markle show
Prince Harry 'stuck' in Meghan Markle 'billionaire' dreams video
Prince Harry 'stuck' in Meghan Markle 'billionaire' dreams
Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter
Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter
How did Robert Downey Jr. get huge roles amid addiction?
How did Robert Downey Jr. get huge roles amid addiction?