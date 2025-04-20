Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'

Bowen Yang recently revealed that the song For Good might be more powerful in Wicked’s sequel than the first movie's Defying Gravity.

Conversing with PEOPLE to promote his new romantic comedy, The Wedding Banquet, the 34-year-old American actor and comedian talked about Wicked: For Good, the second part of the 2024 hit film, Wicked, which is based on the famous Broadway show.

Yang quipped, “The same way that everybody expected ‘Defying Gravity’ to be this big moment — but to such a degree that everyone was like, ‘Well, how can it outdo these expectations?’ — and then it did. I feel like it's going to be that same situation with the song ‘For Good.’”

“It's just like, you're going to see it coming and then when it happens, you're going to be like, ‘I can't believe what I'm watching.’ It's going to subvert the already astronomical expectations,” the Saturday Night Live star added.

For the unversed, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz chronicles the tales of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, known as Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda, respectively.

Yang plays the role of Pfanne, a close friend of Glinda and a fellow Shiz University classmate.

It is pertinent to mention that in Wicked, despite their different personalities, Elphaba and Glinda first become roommates and then pals.

Notably, the show stops with the song Defying Gravity as Elphaba becomes wicked by her previous mentor Madam Morrible and decides to take a different path from Glinda.