Meghan Markle's true feelings for Prince Harry after leaving royal family exposed

In September 2022, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech at the One Young World summit in the UK, which marked her first speech after stepping down from the royal role with Prince Harry.

Now, body language expert Judi James has shared her views on Meghan’s true feelings about Harry as she reflects on the Duchess of Sussex’s speech.

Speaking with MailOnline, Judi shared that Meghan’s love language is “very public verbal and non-verbal declarations of the kind of coy and gushing responses that tend to normally define the wedding stage of a relationship.”

“The Duchess' coyness rituals here are used as a nod or a knowing aside to the audience. Telling them she's 'thrilled' to welcome 'my husband' to the summit, she performs a secretive-looking smile,” she added.

“When she refers to 'my husband,' her facial movements imply she is momentarily overwhelmed by that love,” adding, “she pauses and her eyes close and the pause seems timed to prompt the whoops and cheers of delight from the audience. When her eyes open again they appear to flick straight to Harry, who is himself sitting in the audience.”

However, Judi noted that Harry didn’t reciprocate Meghan’s feelings since he’s not used to such displays of affection in public.

“His head is lowered and slightly tilted, and his mouth is clamped in an indulgent looking expression. When he moves it is to look further downward in a cut-off as though possibly feeling embarrassed, then there is a small tongue-poke to suggest the same before he raises his gaze upwards with what looks like a quick wince of possible discomfort,” the expert noted.