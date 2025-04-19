 
Amanda Seyfried looks back at her ad with Lindsay Lohan

Amanda Seyfriend raves about Lindsay Lohan as she makes her comeback to Hollywood

Lifestyle News Desk
April 19, 2025

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried were close friends as co-stars in Mean Girls.

Recently, the Jennifer's Body star remembered how they both appeared in an ad for Walmart in 2023.

“We all did a Walmart commercial together which was so crazy and funny. Lindsay and Lacey [Chabert] and I got back to where we left off, in its essence,” the actress recalled in an interview with E! News.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 39-year-old also shared warm words for Lindsay's return to Hollywood with films such as Our Little Secret, Falling For Christmas, and Irish Wish.

“She has something. She has a charm and a smile. You want to root for her,” she said, referring to Lindsay's upcoming film Freakier Friday, which will be rolled out in cinemas on 8 August 2025.

Apart from this, Amanda previously reflected on doing darker films despite her history of appearing in several musicals.

“No, no and no. I have lots of singing and dancing coming out,” she told THR while promoting her latest series, Long Bright River.

"I went straight from this to a musical [Mona Fastvold’s Ann Lee] but it is a dark musical. Here’s the thing, life is dark and hard and scary. I love comedy, I really do," she continued.

"But also I just love breeding a kind of awareness, compassion in other people by playing these roles," the actress added.

"I don’t fear going to the dark places, for the sake of telling a real story, because life is dark. And by looking at the dark we also can appreciate the light, you know? Amanda concluded.

