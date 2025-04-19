Amanda Seyfried looks back at her ad with Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried were close friends as co-stars in Mean Girls.



Recently, the Jennifer's Body star remembered how they both appeared in an ad for Walmart in 2023.

“We all did a Walmart commercial together which was so crazy and funny. Lindsay and Lacey [Chabert] and I got back to where we left off, in its essence,” the actress recalled in an interview with E! News.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 39-year-old also shared warm words for Lindsay's return to Hollywood with films such as Our Little Secret, Falling For Christmas, and Irish Wish.

“She has something. She has a charm and a smile. You want to root for her,” she said, referring to Lindsay's upcoming film Freakier Friday, which will be rolled out in cinemas on 8 August 2025.

Apart from this, Amanda previously reflected on doing darker films despite her history of appearing in several musicals.

“No, no and no. I have lots of singing and dancing coming out,” she told THR while promoting her latest series, Long Bright River.



"I went straight from this to a musical [Mona Fastvold’s Ann Lee] but it is a dark musical. Here’s the thing, life is dark and hard and scary. I love comedy, I really do," she continued.

"But also I just love breeding a kind of awareness, compassion in other people by playing these roles," the actress added.

"I don’t fear going to the dark places, for the sake of telling a real story, because life is dark. And by looking at the dark we also can appreciate the light, you know? Amanda concluded.