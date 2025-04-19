Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter

After the While House bragged about Vince Vaughn's visit, the actor was criticized by a large number of social media users for meeting US President Donald Trump.

The official Instagram account of the White House shared a picture of the "Wedding Crashers" actor posing with the president,

In the photo, the actor stood with his hand on the back of Trump’s chair while the president sat at his desk.

Vaughn's visit sparked curiosity about his political association, with some wondering whether he is a Republican and a Trump supporter.

For those unware, Vaughn identifies as a libertarian and doesn't strictly support one party.

He once said, "I'd rather say let people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices".

The actor has also expressed support for libertarian ideas like legalizing drugs and allowing gun ownership.



