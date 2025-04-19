 
Geo News

Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter

Vince Vaughn's visits White House and meets Donald Trump

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter

After the While House bragged about Vince Vaughn's visit, the actor was criticized by a large number of social media users for meeting US President Donald Trump.

The official Instagram account of the White House shared a picture of the "Wedding Crashers" actor posing with the president,

In the photo, the actor stood with his hand on the back of Trump’s chair while the president sat at his desk.

Vaughn's visit sparked curiosity about his political association, with some wondering whether he is a Republican and a Trump supporter.

For those unware, Vaughn identifies as a libertarian and doesn't strictly support one party. 

He once said, "I'd rather say let people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices". 

The actor has also expressed support for libertarian ideas like legalizing drugs and allowing gun ownership.


Meghan Markle's true feelings for Prince Harry after leaving royal family exposed video
Meghan Markle's true feelings for Prince Harry after leaving royal family exposed
Prince William's decision questioned after protest against King Charles
Prince William's decision questioned after protest against King Charles
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' wins praise from 'Panic Carefully' stars
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' wins praise from 'Panic Carefully' stars
'Halloweentown II' Daniel Kountz did not feel THIS for his now-wife at their first meeting
'Halloweentown II' Daniel Kountz did not feel THIS for his now-wife at their first meeting
Kim Kardashian can finally take revenge on Kanye West?
Kim Kardashian can finally take revenge on Kanye West?
Rico Rodriguez reflects on 'special time' with his 'Modern Family' cast
Rico Rodriguez reflects on 'special time' with his 'Modern Family' cast
Jaleel White still can't 'imagine' fans' love for his 90s sitcom 'Family Matters'
Jaleel White still can't 'imagine' fans' love for his 90s sitcom 'Family Matters'
Amanda Seyfried shares honest thoughts about Lindsay Lohan
Amanda Seyfried shares honest thoughts about Lindsay Lohan