Thousands watch Megyn Kelly's parody of Meghan Markle show

Meghan Markle's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" has been mocked by American journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly.

The journalist, who has more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube, on Friday shared a spoof video of Meghan's show.

In the video titled "With Love, Megyn', Kelly invites her guest, columnist Maureen Callahan, as she makes popcorn and various snacks.

Almost 300,000 people watched the video within less than 24 hours after it was shared on YouTube.

"Watch the premiere of "With Love, Megyn," Megyn Kelly's parody of Meghan Markle's terrible Netflix show." read the description of the video.

Meghan Markle's show, which released in March, received mixed reactions from fans and critics in the United States and in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently hosting a podcast titled "Confessions of a Female Founder".

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry settled in California after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.



