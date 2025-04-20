 
Katy Perry under fire from Miley Cyrus family

Miley Cyrus' brother, Trace Cyrus, slams Katy Perry in a video on Instagram

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Katy Perry is in the news following her trip to space. When she made it back to Earth, she came under fire from Miley Cyrus's brother.

Trace Cyrus took to Instagram, slamming the Dark Horse singer for copying her sister.

“I first knew Katy Perry and her team were lame as **** when her career was first dying,” the 36-year-old said in a video on social media.

“And they were like, ‘Hm, what can we do? Well, what worked for Miley? She cut her hair off and it broke the internet and everyone freaked out and she bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy,’” he continued.

Moreover, Miley's brother also called out her for allegedly following what his sister did earlier in music.

“‘You’re now going to do the same stuff that Miley did and blow up,’” he added. “Guess what? It didn’t ****** work — and then they just tried some EDM song or some **** because EDM’s hot.

Didn’t ******* work, and now they’re going to send your *** to space. Didn’t ******* work! It’s not working. It’s backfiring," he concluded with a caption, “Didn’t work … try again."

Meanwhile, Katy has not yet responded to Miley's brother's allegations.

