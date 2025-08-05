Calvin Harris welcomes son Micah with raw, at-home water birth photos

Calvin Harris has officially stepped into fatherhood with the birth of his son, Micah.

The DJ and record producer, 41, announced the newborn's arrival on Sunday with a series of raw moments from his wife Vick Hope's at-home water birth.

"20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!" Harris wrote in his caption. My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah," Harris wrote.

The first-time dad also added a photo of the placenta, a vital organ that sustains a baby during pregnancy, to document the intensity of the birthing experience.

Harris also shared photos of what fans suspected to be encapsulated placenta pills — a growing trend in some holistic circles where the placenta is dehydrated and made into capsules for postpartum recovery.

"A disclaimer would've been nice — I was eating!" one follower joked, while another wrote, "Congratulations, but I was not ready to see that."

The couple, who married in September 2023, didn’t make their red carpet debut until months after their intimate estate wedding in northeast England, appearing hand-in-hand at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Though the couple first sparked engagement rumours in May 2022, the pair first crossed paths in the early 2000s, when Harris, then an up-and-coming DJ, asked Hope out on a date. Hope turned him down at the time, but reconnected over 15 years later.