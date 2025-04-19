Cynthia Erivo shares 'vulnerable' moment before filming 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about shaving her head for the Wicked role.

The actress, who plays Elphaba in the Broadway musical, shared how it felt like shaving her head for the role.

At the Canva Create event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Cynthia said, “I remember feeling so open and vulnerable when there was nothing there. I saw my face in the mirror with no hair at all. I thought I’d really like that. I like how open that is, I like how much of a black canvas it is, and I like that there's nothing but my eyes.”

“I used to get my hair braided in different colors. To this day there was one hair salad. I’m gonna get white and red braids. You couldn’t tell me that it wasn’t the best hairstyle I had ever done,” Cynthia recalled. “I had a lot of hair when I was younger.”

Moreover, she shared how it felt like wearing the wig for Elphaba role.

Referring to her stylist, Sim Camps, Cynthia said, “She's just brilliant at what she does, and her eye for detail is beyond, and when I told her I wanted to have micro braids for this character, she was like ‘Hold on, wait, I know exactly what to do.’”

“She contacted the person who made a wig for me in a play that I did 12 years ago, because she knew what he was like, took measurements, sent it off, and he then, together, they sort of worked out how to make sure that the wig itself disappeared, and it looked like it was growing up my scalp,” Cynthia Erivo added.