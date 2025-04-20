 
Prince Harry ‘unrealistic' desire to get Royal love quashed

Prince Harry’s is reminded his relationship with the Royals Family cannot be reset

April 20, 2025

Prince Harry is reminded to quit thinking about a possible reconciliation with the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently planning to make amends with his family, is iterated it is a lost cause.

Royal author Tom Bower tells The Sun: "Plus, Harry’s thinking is of ‘reconciliation’. That’s just totally unrealistic. There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate."

He said: "They have both been wounded, and what’s fascinating about them is they don’t stop fighting back. And the fight back is just as important as their survival. This battle for survival and the fight for revenge is increasing by the week."

The expert added: "They have a crisis, because Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn’t understand that world. He just literally can't understand it, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous and not in the media all the time," he said.

"He doesn’t understand what it entails... because he's spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He’s never regularly travelled on the tube, never had to worry about having a car or a job. So he doesn’t understand where she's coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled hard, and was constantly humiliated, and wants the security of finance and status. She hasn’t got the status that she craves. She is a Duchess. [But] She hasn’t got the pulling power,” she noted.

