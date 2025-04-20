'Star Wars' boss reacts to Ryan Gosling casting in next film

Star Wars: Starfighter cast Ryan Gosling, sending the fans over the moon. But Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that keeping his appearance a secret is hard.



“Sean started talking about Ryan right from the beginning. When he was developing this, he had Ryan in mind," the top executive said during an interview with ScreenRant, referring to director Shawn Levy at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

But Kathleen shared how difficult it was to keep Ryan's casting under wraps. “It’s difficult,” she said, adding, “With Star Wars, it's really tough because everybody wants to know things, so rumors get out.”

The president continued, “It was funny to hear Shawn sort of tee that up with Ryan. Because there are endless rumors–some things are factual and some things are not."

"Really, the way we look at it is [that] we just don't respond to any of it. At the end of the day, we're only going to talk about the things that we know are real and not really spend time talking about speculation. That's pretty much how we handle it," Kathleen concluded.