 
Geo News

'Star Wars' boss reacts to Ryan Gosling casting in next film

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's remarks come at Star Wars Celebration 2025

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Star Wars boss reacts to Ryan Gosling casting in next film
'Star Wars' boss reacts to Ryan Gosling casting in next film

Star Wars: Starfighter cast Ryan Gosling, sending the fans over the moon. But Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that keeping his appearance a secret is hard.

“Sean started talking about Ryan right from the beginning. When he was developing this, he had Ryan in mind," the top executive said during an interview with ScreenRant, referring to director Shawn Levy at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

But Kathleen shared how difficult it was to keep Ryan's casting under wraps. “It’s difficult,” she said, adding, “With Star Wars, it's really tough because everybody wants to know things, so rumors get out.”

The president continued, “It was funny to hear Shawn sort of tee that up with Ryan. Because there are endless rumors–some things are factual and some things are not."

"Really, the way we look at it is [that] we just don't respond to any of it. At the end of the day, we're only going to talk about the things that we know are real and not really spend time talking about speculation. That's pretty much how we handle it," Kathleen concluded.

Why Meghan Markle is ‘top 10' on content, questions expert video
Why Meghan Markle is ‘top 10' on content, questions expert
The Who co-founder Pete Townshend breaks silence on Zak Starkey exit rumours
The Who co-founder Pete Townshend breaks silence on Zak Starkey exit rumours
Keanu Reeves to play villain in next gig?
Keanu Reeves to play villain in next gig?
Selena Gomez drops sweet 'week' moments with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez drops sweet 'week' moments with Benny Blanco
King Charles sparks backlash over 'weak leadership' after latest message
King Charles sparks backlash over 'weak leadership' after latest message
Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'
Bowen Yang gives his raw take on upcoming 'Wicked: For Good'
Prince Harry security ‘paranoia' is ‘over the top', slams expert video
Prince Harry security ‘paranoia' is ‘over the top', slams expert
Katy Perry under fire from Miley Cyrus family
Katy Perry under fire from Miley Cyrus family