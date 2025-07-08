Keke Palmer spills 'wonder trick' to help with post pregnancy body

Keke Palmer admits she opted for an strict regimen as she worked towards body transformation after giving birth.

The multi-hyphenate star admitted that she really leaned on Pilates and other exercises to get back in shape after welcoming 2-year-old son Leo.

“You have to get back to yourself after the baby. It's really, really hard. Anybody with kids knows sometimes it can take 3, 4, 5 years,” she tells PEOPLE. “It really wears your ass out.”

“I'm a Pilates girl down, I don’t care. It's the Pilates. And I need people to know it doesn't matter what that scale says. It matters about the muscles. That's what I love about Pilates. It don't matter what your size is, your body is going to be snatched with Pilates.”

“So if you could find a dance class, Pilates class, a yoga class, a cycling class, whatever class that you like that can happen at the top of your day before you go to work, it will do wonders. The consistency of that will do wonders,” she explains.

Keke later advised: “And then I'll say, make your own food. I know, I know it's a lot. Nobody wants to do the meal prep s—, but making your own food and knowing what you put in it, it does wonders.”

“Making your own meals, keeping it consistent with some type of activity. It really does transform your body,” Palmer continues. “And then fun stuff. Sometimes we forget that everything don't have to be a serious workout. What if I just go play tennis or pickleball with my girl? What if we just go swimming for a day? You know what I'm saying? Let's walk around an amusement park with the kids," she noted.