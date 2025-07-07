Brooklyn Beckham remains ‘isolated' amid ‘family milestones'

David and Victoria Beckham ‘desperate' to reconcile with son Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with parents Sir David Beckham and Victoria has led him to be “isolated.”

The 26-year-old chef from the Beckham family and his wife, Nicola Peltz, live in LA while his parents and siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, keep alternating between London and the Cotswolds.

Now, a source to Metro have claimed that the eldest son feels alone as “big family milestones approach,” despite his parents being “desperate” to reconcile.

“Brooklyn hasn’t felt the same about his family for months,” the insider stated further adding, “It’s hard to see any improvement on the relationship between either side, even though Victoria and David are desperate for things to get better.”

Though, the tipster does believe that as Brooklyn’s sister, Harper’s 14th birthday approaches, he might just reach out to his family.

“With Harper’s birthday coming up, friends are hoping Brooklyn will reach out on her special day and there will be at least a small olive branch,” they stated.

The source also mentioned, “When big family milestones approach, he often feels quite isolated over in Los Angeles, but he’s keen to show that he loves his family deeply.”

However, an insider from The Standard has denied the reports that Brooklyn feels “isolated,” stating, “This is simply false. Brooklyn is happy living in Los Angeles, focused on his career, and building a life with Nicola.”

For the unversed, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in 2022, but sparked rumors of a feud when they failed to attend Victoria’s birthday party in April and David’s milestone 50th birthday in May.