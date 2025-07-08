Anna Kendrick seeing new man for several months

Anna Kendrick has a new man in her life

Anna Kendrick is dating comedian Alex Edelman.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 39, and the Emmy-winning comedian, 36, "have been dating for several months," an insider confirmed.

The couple, who were recently spotted together in a car in Los Angeles, also "celebrated his birthday together in March," the source added.

Kendrick is also said to have "met his mom," People Magazine quoted the insider.

"It doesn’t seem casual," the source added. "Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at lowkey restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

Kendrick last dated her Noelle costar Bill Hader, 47, for over a year but the two split in June 2022.

The actress has also previously dated her Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013 and cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020 before getting romantically linked with Hader in 2020.