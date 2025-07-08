 
Lewis Capaldi reveals major update about his new album

Lewis Capaldi jokes he is not allowed to share details about his upcoming project

July 08, 2025

Lewis Capaldi gets honest about his music plans
Lewis Capaldi is making a return to music, opening up about his plans to release an album.

Appearing on Good Morning America, he said, “I don’t know about an album, but hopefully it will be… I’m doing an EP at some point this year. And then an album will follow maybe next year.”

The Scottish singer, however, did not share the name or a release date for the EP, joking that he was not allowed to disclose the project's details.

Lewis's return to the music scene comes after he suffered from a Tourette's syndrome diagnosis in 2023.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he penned, informing fans that he is taking a break from music. 

He continued, “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out."

"But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order so that I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.” 

Capping off, Lewis said his condition required intensive therapy, which he underwent over the past two years.

"Lots and lots of therapy. It’s been nice, talking a lot about myself. Crying quite a lot over the last two years… I’ve just been locking in and putting it all together and here we are," he told on the daytime talk show.

