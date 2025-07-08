Lorde marks Billboard 200 debut with 'Virgin'

Lorde marks major music milestone with album ‘Virgin’

Lorde just made it to the Billboard 200 charts!

Her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Virgin, ranked number two on the Billboard 200, marking its US chart debut.

Virgin has secured multiple number one spots in different Billboard charts including No.1 Top Album Sales, No.1 Top Rock & Alternative Albums, No. 1 Top Alternative Albums, No.1 Vinyl Albums, and No.1 Indie Store Album Sales.

This release marks the Ribs singer’s most successful US charts debut since her album, Melodrama.

Virgin has surpassed 250 million globally and has also blessed Lorde with a career milestone where she had her best-ever week for vinyl sales, with 31,000 albums already sold in the US.

The Girl, So Confusing collaborator also maintained her chart legacy as now, all four of her albums have debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums in the U.S.

Additionally, all her music has also debuted at number one in both New Zealand and Australia, depicting her music’s global appeal.

As of current plans, Lorde plans on kicking off her already sold-out UltraSound World Tour in support of Virgin, which begins in North America, in September, and runs through December across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe.