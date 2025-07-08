Grimes makes aggressive remarks about Elon Musk's platform X

Grimes disses Elon Musk's platform X again in new statement

Grimes is sharing her two cents on modern-day social media, specifically her former partner Elon Musk's platform X.

The 37-year-old singer, born Claire Boucher, shared a scathing post about the toxicity of social media in a recent statement on Bluesky, the decentralised platform considered a rival to X.

"[Okay] I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that [your] brain will discard imaging its learning," Grimes wrote, per People Magazine.

"The entire thing is a theatre. A shitty pale simulacra of a life," added the singer, referencing the performative nature of online platforms.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 3—has remained mostly off-grid in recent months due to a self-imposed digital detox.

In a previous April post, she echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I think it's very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness and pictures of beautiful women doing sext [sic] things," she wrote.

"I feel like this is a massive moral failure of all the apps. And it's causing great harm to society," the singer added.

Just a month ago, Grimes opened up about her diagnosis of ADHD and autism, sharing that she was glad to have "overcome" some of her early childhood symptoms in a time before social media.