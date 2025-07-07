Anne Hathaway reflects on challenges she faced in new movie

Anne Hathaway gets honest about singing in 'Mother Mary'

Besides being a gifted actor, Anne Hathaway is also known for her vocal abilities. The actress even won an Oscar for her performance in Les Misérables, where her character sang I Dreamed a Dream.



Given this, the Batman star’s forthcoming project is an indie movie titled Mother Mary.

In this film, she plays a pop star, so it is expectedly that there will be songs. However, what went wrong was that the music was not finalised when the shooting started.

This left the Devil Wears Prada star to ad-lib her on-screen singing scenes. “It was so confusing. I had to learn,” the star told Vogue.

She continued, “Because if I’d had the music a year before we ever turned a camera on, I would have tattooed every note of it on my soul, and there would have been a whole process, very specific. And that was not available to me. In the end. I am very grateful I could not take control.”

The challenge, Anne said, was for her to start from the beginning to approach her new role.

“I had to submit to being a beginner,” the 42-year-old noted. “The humility of that — showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be OK. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner."

"Getting to that mindset — I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard," she said.

Anne's Mother Mary's official release date is yet to be announced.