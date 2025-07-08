Kelsey Parker shares heartfelt update after pregnancy loss

Kelsey Parker shares heartfelt update into her motherhood journey post pregnancy

Kelsey Parker updated fans with heartbreaking news after her pregnancy loss.

Back in June, Kelsey shared the painful news that her and boyfriend Will Lindsay's first child, her third, was "born sleeping."

She took to her Instagram account on Monday, July 8, to pen down a heartfelt note about her pregnancy loss and shared the episodes on her podcast that were recorded during her pregnancy will air soon

"Before I gave birth to Phoenix, I had recorded a lot of podcasts for my @mumstheword_pod before going off on maternity leave," Kelsey revealed.

"I want to thank the lovely team for checking in and being patient to put some episodes out that were during my pregnancy," she continued.

"Over the next couple of months, these episodes will air. They were part of my journey so I didn't want to not share them, and they all have incredible guests with really important stories and messages," Kelsay added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelsey is also mom to Bodhi, four, and Aurelia, six, whom she shares with her late husband, singer Tom Parker, who died in 2022 after a battle with brain cancer.