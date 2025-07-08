 
Geo News

Mark Ruffalo slams Joe Rogan for speaking 'too late'

Mark Ruffalo in a post on Threads hits out at Joe Rogan as he speaks out on ICE raids

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Mark Ruffalo calls out Joe Rogan for his political stance
Mark Ruffalo calls out Joe Rogan for his political stance

Recently, Joe Rogan called out the raids by ICE as part of the policies of the Trump presidency on immigration.

This did not sit well with Mark Ruffalo, who was a supporter of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“Dear @joerogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like Project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the playbook all along. You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point,” the Marvel star penned on Threads.

Mark Ruffalo slams Joe Rogan for speaking too late

In his podcast with Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Joe said, “It’s insane. We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers — not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers, showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?” 

In the meantime, immigration has become a flashpoint during Trump's presidency as his administration's policies on the issue sparked protests across the country.

Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops