Mark Ruffalo slams Joe Rogan for speaking 'too late'

Mark Ruffalo calls out Joe Rogan for his political stance

Recently, Joe Rogan called out the raids by ICE as part of the policies of the Trump presidency on immigration.



This did not sit well with Mark Ruffalo, who was a supporter of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“Dear @joerogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like Project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the playbook all along. You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point,” the Marvel star penned on Threads.

In his podcast with Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Joe said, “It’s insane. We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers — not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers, showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?”

In the meantime, immigration has become a flashpoint during Trump's presidency as his administration's policies on the issue sparked protests across the country.