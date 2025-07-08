'The Flash' star reacts to 'Superman is an immigrant story'

'The Flash' actor weighs in on 'Superman being an immigrant'

DC’s co-head, James Gunn, who is also the director of Superman, recently described the film as an immigrant story because he was born on a different planet and sent to Earth to grow up.



Given that the issue has become a flashpoint in the US, with the Trump administration doubling down on its strict stance on the matter, it’s no surprise that the filmmaker’s statement sparked intense debate.

Now, Grant Gustin, who played The Flash in the Arrowverse for a decade, weighed in.

"I cannot wait to watch an illegal alien absolutely ruin the plans of a billionaire," he shared.

It is to note here that Superman is less than a week away from release, and James, in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, said, “Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be."

He continued, “They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes $700 million or something, and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying.”

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11.