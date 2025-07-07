 
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Katherine Heigl reveals Hollywood pressure to be thin

Katherine Heigl says she took time to accept her body

July 07, 2025

'Grey's Anatomy' Katherine Heigl talks about body image

Katherine Heigl, famed for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, has opened up about the pressure of being thin in Hollywood.

Heigl, who has been in the spotlight since childhood as a child model and teen actress, told People Magazine that due to Hollywood pressure she began hating to work out.

She told the outlet, “Since I was 16 years old, I've been told to lose weight.”

“I look at my 16-year-old self and I'm like...'That was your peak. What were they complaining about?' It's bizarre. Hollywood is bizarre,” Heigl added.

The actress recalled, “I've had physical trainers and nutritionists and all this crap since I was a teenager.”

“I hated working out. I've always associated it with hating my body and wanting my body to change and look different,” she said. “I probably saw something on TikTok about what feel good hormones are released when you work out, and I went, "Okay, I'm going to do it for that. It really improved my mental health. It sets my day up for feeling much more at ease.”

However, Katherine Heigl said that she doesn’t want her daughters to experience this, adding that she wants them to “have strong, independent self-esteem not based on what other people think about them.”

“And then of course, to forgive themselves when they fail, because they will,” the Firefly Lane actress added.

