David Beckham's deepest 50th birthday desire revealed

David Beckham is turning 50th years old on 2nd May, 2025

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

David Beckham’s 50th milestone birthday is around the corner.

According to the latest findings of The Sun, the former member of the England football team has started to appreciate a more laid-back lifestyle after spending decades in spotlight.

A pal close to the Beckham family reported about David “what he actually really loves, and wants more than anything, is some quiet time with Victoria and their kids away from it all.”

“That’s the thing he's looking forward to most,” they remarked.

In addition to this, the source dished about David’s birthday plan and shared that it will take place “somewhere in Europe” and the whole event is being planned as a “surprise” for David.

“It will be very isolated, well away from the big showbiz places they might usually be seen at – just them and the kids miles away from it all having some great food and drink together,” the source further added.

“They're the private moments he really cherishes – they're hard to find when you're as recognisable as a family as they are,” they concluded.  

