Paul McCartney wishes birthday to ‘dear' Beatles pal Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr marked his 85th birthday and Paul McCartney was one of the first to wish him

July 07, 2025

Paul McCartney just wished his Beatles member and friend, Ringo Starr a happy birthday.

The 83-year-old legend took to his official Instagram account, posting an old picture of him with the drummer, a snap credited to his late wife and photographer, Linda McCartney, and wrote:

"A very happy birthday to my dear friend, Ringo (or should I say, Sir Richard). I hope you have a wonderful day full of love. - Paul."

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the only two surviving members of the Beatles band and have been knighted for their services to music may just not be feeling the absence of their late band member, John Lennon.

His son, whom he shared with artist Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, stepped up and also wished Starr.

Posting his picture on his Instagram stories, Sean wrote: “Happy Birthday Ringo!”

Additionally, every year on July 7, the Beatles drummer hosts a yearly “peace and love” moment to celebrate his birthday and invites musicians from across the world to think or post "peace and love" at the same time. 

