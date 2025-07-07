'Superman' director reveals things he never wants to see in superhero film

James Gunn says he never wants to see THIS in superhero movies

Superman director James Gunn has opened up about the things he never wants to see in superhero films again.

Speaking with The Times, Gunn revealed that audiences have become fatigued by seeing characters' origin stories.

He said, “There are three things I don’t ever need to see again in a superhero movie.”

“I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed,” the Suicide Squad director added.

Gunn went on to add, “I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. And I don’t need to see baby Kal (Superman) coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket.”

He also noted, “We have watched a million movies with characters who don’t have their upbringing explained, like when we see Good Night, and Good Luck, we don’t need to know the early life of Edward R Murrow to explain how he became a journalist. Who cares?”

The new Superman film directed by James Gunn is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.