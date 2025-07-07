Ozzy Osbourne reacts to daughter Kelly's ‘personal' engagement ring

Kelly Osbourne's engagement ring significance comes to light

Sid Wilson of Slipknot just got down on one knee for Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly at the Back To The Beginning show.

As the musician put a ring on his three-year partner, who also share a two-year-old son together, had the Prince of Darkness surprised by the move at the gig where he marked his “last-ever” performance.

In the video, the 6-year-old legend was heard saying, "You're not marrying my daughter" before he dropped his jaw open at the rather alluring ring.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram underneath a picture of her and Sid kissing each other.

As HELLO! magazine aimed to gain insights into the ring Kelly was given, Maxwell Stone, UK diamond expert at Steven Stone said, "Sid proposed with a custom-designed 18k yellow gold ring from Mouawad, thoughtfully crafted to reflect his affectionate nickname for Kelly: 'Honeybee.’”

"The ring features a harmonious blend of white and yellow diamonds, accented with radiant citrine - a gemstone long associated with joy, abundance, and the warmth of the sun,” he added.

Meanwhile, from Diamonds Factory, Ella Citron-Thompkins, stated, "This personal, playful tribute, woven into the intricate details of the ring, makes it all the more meaningful, especially as the proposal took place during such a significant moment for her family - the final Black Sabbath concert in Ozzy's hometown."

For more context, Ozzy Osbourne, the front man for the iconic metal band, Black Sabbath and father to Kelly Osbourne, marked his last musical performance at the Back To The Beginning concert with the original line up of his band, their first reunion in decades but also an official farewell to their fans.